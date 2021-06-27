Ogier wins WRC Safari Rally

Sébastien Ogier snatched an unlikely victory at Safari Rally Kenya on Sunday afternoon to increase his FIA World Rally Championship lead.

When longtime leader Thierry Neuville retired his Hyundai i20 with broken suspension after clipping a rock, the Frenchman demoted Toyota Yaris team-mate Takamoto Katsuta to win the punishing four-day rally by 21.8sec.

Japan’s Katsuta claimed his first WRC podium to seal Toyota Gazoo Racing’s fourth 1-2 result of the season. He finished 47.7sec ahead of Ott Tänak’s i20.

Tänak was fastest through the Wolf Power Stage to claim five bonus points. Kalle Rovanperä scored four points in second in a Yaris, with team-mate Elfyn Evans taking three in third. Ogier secured two points in fourth with Dani Sordo bagging the final point in fifth in an i20.

Kenya’s Onkari Rai finished the event as the highest-ranked local; Karan Patel and Frank Tundo come second and third respectively.