ODM wants Court to resolve IEBC stalemate

The Orange Democratic Movement Party-ODM wants the Judiciary to prioritize resolving the case halting the recruitment of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission selection panel.

Led by its acting party leader Anyang’ Ngong’o, ODM said the delay has affected by-elections in various constituencies including Banissa, Ugunja, Magarini thus depriving the respective constituents the right to representation in Parliament.

In a statement read by its Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, the party that also forms part of the broad-based government with Kenya Kwanza, vowed to compete with political opponents to fill all positions in the 2027 election.

This was ODM’S first press briefing in the New Year.