Nyong’o affirms ODM’s commitment to its political objectives

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) remains committed to its political goals and making significant contributions to the country’s governance, according to interim party leader Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Nyong’o stated that the mission of the Raila Odinga-led party has always been to serve the Kenyan people by advocating for justice, equity, and sustainable development.

“As ODM members, we are resolute in upholding the values of democracy, accountability, and transparency in our quest to create a better Kenya for all,” he emphasized in a statement on Friday.

He clarified that while the party is currently collaborating closely with the ruling Kenya Kwanza alliance, ODM is not promoting the interests of any other political party. Nyong’o, who is also the Kisumu County Governor, noted that ODM recognizes the importance of strategic partnerships. Therefore, the party may choose to form alliances and coalitions with other parties or groups that align with its goals and vision for Kenya.

“We remain a formidable force in shaping Kenya’s political landscape, firmly rooted in our principles and ideology,” he reiterated, stressing that there should be “no misunderstanding” regarding its current position.

“These partnerships are not acts of subservience but deliberate efforts to strengthen our resolve in achieving our primary goal: capturing political power to transform the lives of Kenyans,” Gov. Nyong’o added.