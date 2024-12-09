Nyashinski, Watendawili, Xenia scheduled to perform at Blankets and Wine

Award-winning artists Nyashinski, Watendawili, R&B sensation Xenia Manasseh and Necessary Noise are some of the musicians set to headline the upcoming Blankets and Wine event scheduled for December 22.

Since last year, Blankets and Wine has hosted four festival editions every 1st Sunday of each quarter and the last Sunday before Christmas at the Laureate Garden, within (the Home of Heroes) Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

This will be the last edition of 2024 with an all-Kenyan lineup expected to close out the year in style.

Other artists expected to perform on the main Blankets stage are Coster Ojwang, Wakadinali, Njerae and Idd Aziz.

The line-up also continues at the second stage dubbed Onja Onja which will host performances from Sir M, Euggy, Dj IV, MGM, Dylan-S X Vidza, Ally Fresh and Karuga.

The first edition held in April was headlined by Nigerian artist Wurld, Eric Wainaina, acapella group Wanavokali, rapper Fena Gitu and Chris Kaiga.

Over the years, Blankets & Wine has established itself as one of the more popular live music experiences in Kenya, where music, food, craft and fashion are paired to create an event that delights and uplifts.

Tickets are currently on sale at KShs. 4,500.