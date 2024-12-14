Nyamira residents urged to embrace self-care to mitigate GBV

Residents of Nyamira county have been advised to emphasize on self-care to avoid depression and suicidal thoughts resulting from Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the just concluded international 16 days of activism against the vice.

Nyamira County Director of Gender and Social Services Ms. Rachael Okong’o, said that the county has been undertaking sensitization forums to members of the public of all categories since November 25th in various centres in all the five sub counties in a bid to end violence against women and girls.

“Alarming incidents of GBV cases in our county which include, disinheritance, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), defilement, child marriages, femicide, amongst others have caused unwarranted deaths, left several women and girls emotionally tortured, physically maimed, and other lifetime effects which have left them vulnerable, compelling them to live miserably further ruining their future prospects,” Ms. Okongo observed.

She pointed out that the 16 days of sensitization were very timely and informative because the community was informed on the importance of treating and handling women and girls better with the respect they rightly deserve, giving them opportunity and space to be and empowering them correctly to defend their rights and have the courage to speak out whenever they notice any form of GBV.

Director Okong’o acknowledged the success of the empowerment forums to close collaboration with the department of health and support from non-governmental organizations which assisted in bringing on board professionals to handle topics on mental health, self-reliance and economic sustainability during the training sessions.

Director Jairus Kibagendi, from “a million hearts” organization which deals with clients grappling with mental health observed that most women and girls struggling to come to terms with abusive acts from both men and women are full of anger, frustration, animosity and a revenge spirit and therefore need to be provided with safe spaces where they can relieve themselves from dangerous emotions which lead to depression.

Kibagendi advised all people suffering from depression to make a bold decision and seek for help because relatives and friends may not be a position to realize that they are suffering and assume that they have just decided to stay calm.

“Our society perceives women and girls as lesser beings even in the current 21st century and that biased perception need not continue because our women and girls in society will continue suffering. Their empowerment will greatly improve our societies,” Kibagendi stated.

Director Okong’o further appreciated support by international solidarity foundation (ISF) for very informative programmes for the residents of Nyamira which were an awakening call on the importance of protecting women and girls in the community from any form of abuse or violence.