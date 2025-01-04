NTSA urges road safety as schools reopen

NTSA has Saturday urged all road users to prioritize the safety of children as the festive season ends and schools reopen for the new academic calendar.

The authority emphasized that ensuring the safety of children during this period is a collective responsibility, requiring every effort to prevent crashes that could lead to injuries or fatalities.

Through ongoing multi-agency road safety compliance checks across the country, NTSA noted with concern cases of blatant disregard for basic traffic rules.

The authority warned that if such behaviors are left unchecked, they could pose serious risks to children traveling back to school.

Road users were reminded to adhere to the Highway Code, remain cautious, and reduce speed, particularly in areas frequented by children.

Private motorists, public service vehicle operators, school management, and parents or guardians were called upon to play their part in ensuring the safety of children.

NTSA outlined that motor vehicles used for transporting children must meet specific standards, including being roadworthy, having valid insurance, and being equipped with functional speed limiters linked to the NTSA Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS).

The vehicles must also comply with licensing requirements, such as having valid road service licenses and inspection certificates.

Parents, guardians, and caregivers were urged to use the free NTSA Mobile App available on the Google Play Store to verify essential details of public service vehicles, drivers, and conductors before allowing children to board.

NTSA stressed that children must not be allowed to board non-compliant vehicles under any circumstances.

Acknowledging that children are among the most vulnerable road users, the authority appealed for collaborative efforts to ensure their safety.

NTSA noted that community participation in the past had been instrumental in ridding roads of rogue motorists and encouraged the public to remain vigilant by reporting non-compliant vehicles and reckless drivers.

The authority assured that necessary actions would be taken against motorists endangering the lives of road users.

The ongoing multi-agency road safety compliance checks and the Usalama Barabarani education program will continue nationwide to promote safer roads.

NTSA reiterated its call for all stakeholders to work together to protect children, emphasizing that road safety is a shared responsibility.