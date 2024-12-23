County NewsNews

NTSA summons owners of matatus taped driven recklessly

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has summoned owners of two Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) seen being driven recklessly along the Thika-Nyeri Highway.

The two vehicles with some youthful passengers dangerously hanging on the windows were captured on camera in the clip that has since gone viral

According to the Central Region traffic boss Elizabeth Vivi, the owners and operators of KBH889H and KCF996R have been given up today to present themselves and deliver the vehicles to Makuyu police station.

“We have summoned to the owners. Failure to appear before the police to write a statement will lead to drastic action by NPS and NTSA” said the Police Boss.

She revealed that after investigations are done, the operators will be taken to court.

This festive season NTSA and police have increased surveillance on different roads across the country.

Over the weekend several motorist flouting traffic rules were arrested and will be arraigned in court this week.

