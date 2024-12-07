Notre Dame reopening set to draw more tourists

Notre Dame Cathedral will officially reopen this weekend, marking a significant moment five years after a devastating fire caused widespread damage.

The ceremony symbolizes not only the restoration of one of France’s most iconic landmarks but also the resilience and dedication of the craftsmen and donors who made the reconstruction possible.

The reopening will include a religious ceremony led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, during which the Catholic Church will formally retake possession of the cathedral.

The event will feature symbolic gestures, such as the archbishop using a staff crafted from salvaged roof timbers, and a concert by pianist Lang Lang and singer Garou.

Sunday’s Mass, attended by President Macron and 170 bishops and priests, will mark the first liturgical use of the restored cathedral.

The restoration effort, funded by €850 million from donors worldwide, involved 2,000 artisans and included replacing the destroyed roof and spire and extensive cleaning of lead contamination.

Chief architect Philippe Villeneuve noted that while the damage was serious, the structure never came close to total collapse.

While the reopening showcases the cathedral’s rejuvenated beauty, it comes during a challenging time for France.

President Emmanuel Macron aims to leverage the event as a symbol of national strength amidst political uncertainty following the fall of Prime Minister Michel Barnier’s government.

The restored Notre Dame is expected to attract even more visitors than the 12 million it welcomed annually before the fire.

A new visitor route has been designed to accommodate the anticipated surge, solidifying the cathedral’s enduring status as a global cultural and spiritual treasure.