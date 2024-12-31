Notorious motorcycle gang member arrested in Mombasa

A notorious gang associate, known for using a motorcycle to snatch mobile phones from unsuspecting bystanders in Bamburi, Nyali, and Kadzandani areas, has been apprehended by detectives from the Mombasa Regional Headquarters.

Ian Mahad, alias Suleiman, was arrested in a dramatic operation by law enforcement officers while purchasing a new motorcycle at a shop in Mombasa’s central business district.

The arrest follows an earlier incident on Saturday, during which angry locals set fire to his previous motorcycle after he was involved in a theft spree in the region.

Detectives expanded their operation, focusing on members of the gang believed to be hiding near Kadzandani Primary School.

During this operation, officers recovered a Honda motorcycle (registration number KMGG 228X), an Oppo mobile phone, and other stolen items. However, some members of the gang managed to flee the scene and evade capture.

The arrested suspect is currently in police custody, where he is undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives continue their efforts to track down the remaining gang members who managed to escape the police dragnet.