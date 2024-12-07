Nomadic Arts Festival: A vibrant celebration of culture

The inaugural Nomadic Arts Festival launched in spectacular fashion at the Oshwal Centre on Friday, December 6th.

Curated by Content House under the stewardship of Jackie Lebo, the festival was supported by a diverse array of partners with a shared vision of promoting and preserving nomadic culture on a global stage.

The evening was a vibrant celebration of nomadic traditions, with music taking centre stage.

The Turkana Sessions headlined the event, captivating the audience with their energetic performances that had everyone in the auditorium on their feet in minutes.

Complementing their energy were incredible acts by nomadic musical artistes Catherine Natiir, Lemarti, Akidah, and Nectar Boy, who each brought unique flavours of nomadic music in their local languages.

A standout moment was Sanaipei Tande’s performance which paid homage to her Maa roots.

Despite her identity as a Swahili artist, she declared herself a true “nomad at heart,” seamlessly weaving her coastal style into the spirit of the evening.

Besides the beautiful vocals, the entrancing sounds of the guitar and the mesmerizing compositions of the Hive-Mind Ensemble elevated the event into a transcendent musical experience.

Their orchestral fusion of folk and classical music left the audience spellbound, blending delicate harmonies with raw cultural rhythms to create a seamless celebration of nomadic heritage.

Adding a contemporary twist was DJ Dylan-S, whose internationally acclaimed set fused folk sounds with electronic beats.

The event’s visual output was equally captivating with performers and guests alike adorned in colourful traditional wear accompanied by beautiful beaded accessories that embodied the essence of nomadic craftsmanship.

The beadwork was not only ornamental but also became a musical instrument in its own right, producing subtle sounds as performers moved and danced.

From love ballads to songs about climate preservation, the performances transported the audience to the heart of Turkana and Maa cultures.

Attendees danced, chanted, and sang along, fully immersing themselves in the rhythms, even if they didn’t understand the language of the lyrics.

One unforgettable highlight was the traditional jumping dance, a rhythmic movement in which the sound of stomping feet added another layer to the music.

For its debut edition, the Nomadic Arts Festival exceeded expectations, delivering an unforgettable experience that celebrated the cultural richness of Kenya’s nomadic communities.

It wasn’t just a concert—it was a journey into the heart of a vibrant heritage, leaving attendees with a deeper appreciation for the stories and traditions of the Turkana and Maa peoples.