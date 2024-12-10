NOC-K elections set for April next year

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya will hold their elections on the 24th of April 2025.

The committee made the announcement during NOC-K’s general assembly held on Tuesday to review the activities of the committee in 2024 .

The tenure of the current National Olympic Committeee of Kenya officials lapses next year and the committee has moved to prepare the 28 member federations for transition by setting the date for the election of the new office bearers.

However ,Newly affiliated federations which include E-sports, Ice Hockey, Breaking, Cricket, Lacrosse and Gymnastics will not be able to vote but will be incorporated into the programmes of the committee.

Meanwhile in efforts to shore up the number of medals at the LA 2028 Olympics ,the assembly agreed that the best way to do so was by starting early preparations for the games.