No title deed for Afya House, Parliamentary Committee told

The Ministry of Health has no title deed for the land where its headquarters, Afya House is located.

This was revealed after the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee invited Medical Services Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai on Tuesday to explain why the Ministry had not disclosed land and buildings in its financial statements for the year to June 2023.

PS Kimtai said the Ministry was still in the process of acquiring the requisite ownership documents for the land where its headquarters, Afya House sits.

The Auditor General in her report raised the red flag over the undisclosed land and buildings questioning the ownership of land on the ongoing construction of Cancer Centres in Mombasa, Nakuru and Garissa.

The PS, however, denied ownership of the land where the Cancer Centers were being built saying it belonged to the respective counties.

The watchdog committee grilled the principal secretary to explain measures taken by the ministry to protect government land from encroachment by private developers after it emerged that the eight acres of land belonging to Mathari Teaching and Referral Hospital had been encroached by an undisclosed private developer.

The watchdog committee now wants the Ministry to provide a list of all parcels of land and buildings it owns.