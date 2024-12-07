Local NewsNews

Njuri Ncheke elders split over support for GEMA political party

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
A faction of the Njuri Ncheke Meru Council of Elders has distanced itself from their counterparts who are backing the formation of the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba (GEMA) political party.

Speaking at the Njuri Ncheke shrine in Ncheru, Tigania West, Meru County, the group led by Chairman Adriano Yaroyaro criticized the opposing faction led by Linus Kathera, who attended a GEMA meeting in Nairobi last week.

Yaroyaro’s faction emphasized their support for the government and dismissed any involvement in the formation of a GEMA political party.

The elders expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for appointing Prof. Kithure Kindiki as his Deputy and urged Kindiki to assist the President in uniting the country.

They further called on the Deputy President to mediate unity among Meru political leaders, including the Meru Governor, to foster development in the region.

Julius Mungania, Secretary of the Tharaka Nithi Njuri Ncheke, affirmed their solidarity with the Meru elders, stating that the Meru community remains united.

The faction also urged Linus Kathera’s group to cease participating in Njuri Ncheke affairs, asserting that they were ousted from office and are no longer recognized as officials of the council.

