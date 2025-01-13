Njerae to release new single ‘Beg for it’

Following the successful release of her latest single “Nyumbani”, Njerae will release new track, “beg for it.” The single is off her upcoming EP and will officially be available on all digital platforms on January 17.

Teaming up with her collaborator and power producer Kobby Worldwide, “Beg for it” showcases Njerae’s distinctive vocal style and songwriting craftsmanship, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the Kenyan music scene.

Njerae and Kobby have previously worked together on her chart-topping “Aki Sioni” (currently at 1.7M streams on Spotify) and “OTD” (1.1M on Spotify) records alongside Njerae’s bonafide classic debut album ‘Unintentional’.

Two years later, ‘Unintentional’ remains in the Apple Music Kenya Top 50 albums, while “Aki Sioni” maintains a lofty 15th place in the Apple Music Top 100 Kenya charts. “Aki Sioni” has amassed a combined 3M streams across platforms.

“Beg For It” is an Afro-R&B track that speaks to the importance of communication in a relationship,” Njerae says.

“Beg for it,” tells the story of a lover-girl yearning for the love of her paramour and is virtually willing to beg for it.

Njerae explores the initial confusion of loving someone and the lengths we go to show it.

“I have always been a fan of open communication in relationships but sometimes I also realise that it can be hard to say what you want to say. ‘Beg for it’ was my attempt at letting him know that I not only want but need his love,” she shared.

Capitalizing on the transcendental momentum she gained in 2024 that allowed Njerae to join the highest streamed artists on Spotify in Kenya, performing at major festivals such as Raha Fest, Nairobi Street Food Festival and headlining her inaugural debut show – Njerae will starts the year off with a mellow Afro R&B track.

The singer, songwriter has also launched a campaign, #NjeraeSupremacy, the “Aki Sioni” hitmaker wants to use every resource available to her to make great hits.

“The plan is to take the brand Njerae a notch higher. More music, performances, tours, honestly just delivering for my fans,” she said.

