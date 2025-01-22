EntertainmentLifestyle

Nikita Kering’ to drop new single featuring Scar Mkadinali, Ndovu Kuu

File Photo: Nikita Kering'
Nzula Nzyoka
By
Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Music enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as award-winning Kenyan singer Nikita Kering’ has announced the release of her latest single, “Kama Hauna.”

This much-anticipated track, featuring renowned rappers Scar Mkadinali and Ndovu Kuu, is set to debut this Friday.

The collaboration brings together three distinct musical styles, merging Nikita’s soulful vocals with Scar Mkadinali’s hard-hitting lyricism and Ndovu Kuu’s playful yet poignant rhymes.

The combination of the Gengetone and Kenyan R&B genres has proven to be a great recipe for a hit song, case in point Mkadinali’s collaboration with Bien “Lifestyle”, as such, Ms Kering’s fans have expressed excitement over the new release.

Scar Mkadinali, a member of the celebrated rap group Wakadinali, is known for his gritty delivery and lyrical prowess, which have earned him a dedicated fanbase. Ndovu Kuu, on the other hand, is famed for his chart-topping hits and witty wordplay that resonates with Kenya’s more grunge audiences.

“Kama Hauna” is slated to drop on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by the director only known as Ringerz. The teaser video shows off Ms Kering’s vocal prowess while showcasing an abandoned building as the music video’s setting.

You Might Also Like

Maa Cultural Festival returns: A celebration of cultural heritage
Mr Eazi ventures into the gaming industry
Mammito announces new comedy event set for December
Beyonce releases new music following album announcement

Nikita Kering’ has earned many accolades locally and internationally for her powerful vocals and emotive storytelling. Her previous releases, including hits like “Ex” and “Tragedy,” which have solidified her position as one of Kenya’s leading artists.

Share This Article
Previous Article Singer Ethel Cain defends #KillMoreCEOs post
Next Article Prison warder charged for publishing false information
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *