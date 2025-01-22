Nikita Kering’ to drop new single featuring Scar Mkadinali, Ndovu Kuu

Music enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as award-winning Kenyan singer Nikita Kering’ has announced the release of her latest single, “Kama Hauna.”

This much-anticipated track, featuring renowned rappers Scar Mkadinali and Ndovu Kuu, is set to debut this Friday.

The collaboration brings together three distinct musical styles, merging Nikita’s soulful vocals with Scar Mkadinali’s hard-hitting lyricism and Ndovu Kuu’s playful yet poignant rhymes.

The combination of the Gengetone and Kenyan R&B genres has proven to be a great recipe for a hit song, case in point Mkadinali’s collaboration with Bien “Lifestyle”, as such, Ms Kering’s fans have expressed excitement over the new release.

Scar Mkadinali, a member of the celebrated rap group Wakadinali, is known for his gritty delivery and lyrical prowess, which have earned him a dedicated fanbase. Ndovu Kuu, on the other hand, is famed for his chart-topping hits and witty wordplay that resonates with Kenya’s more grunge audiences.

“Kama Hauna” is slated to drop on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by the director only known as Ringerz. The teaser video shows off Ms Kering’s vocal prowess while showcasing an abandoned building as the music video’s setting.

Nikita Kering’ has earned many accolades locally and internationally for her powerful vocals and emotive storytelling. Her previous releases, including hits like “Ex” and “Tragedy,” which have solidified her position as one of Kenya’s leading artists.