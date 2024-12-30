Nigeria’s Calabar Carnival Marks 20 Years

Christmas revellers gathered in Nigeria’s southern port city of Calabar this weekend for its annual festive carnival, often referred to as “Africa’s biggest street party.”

The glitzy parade featured vibrant floats and dancers representing many of Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

December celebrations in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, attract thousands of visitors, with organisers estimating attendance in the millions.

This year, at least 14 bands participated in performances and competitions, energizing the streets with Afrobeats blaring from massive speakers.

The carnival, now in its 20th year, continues to celebrate Nigerian culture, tradition, and creativity.

Attendees marveled at the intricate designs and costumes as the festival showcased Calabar’s rich history, with some costumes reflecting the city’s connection to the Atlantic slave trade.

For instance, costumes referencing brass manilla bracelets used as currency by Portuguese traders from the 16th to 19th centuries—were displayed.

Other outfits recalled Nigeria’s colonial era, such as one modelled after a British West Africa penny from the reign of King George VI.

At a stadium event on Friday night, Nigerian music stars Runtown and Iyanya performed, adding to the carnival’s lively atmosphere.

The band Calas Vegas won the coveted title of best carnival band for the second consecutive year.

The Cross River State government sees the carnival as a way to boost tourism, attracting visitors from across Nigeria and the global diaspora.

The Calabar Carnival, often described as the largest street party in Africa, was launched in 2004 by the Cross River State government.

Its aim is to showcase Nigeria’s cultural diversity, boost the local economy, and position Calabar as a top tourist destination.

The festival has also played a significant role in preserving and promoting Nigerian heritage, blending traditional storytelling with modern entertainment.