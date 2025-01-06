NGAO to ensure all children report back to school

Narok County Commissioner Kipkech Lotiatia has disclosed that all National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) at the grassroots level are under instructions to ensure that every child under their jurisdiction has returned to school as the new academic year begins.

He said the officers have been directed to move from village to village to locate any child who may have been left behind during this school opening season.

Lotiatia, speaking from his office, stated that any parent whose child does not report back to school as expected will be held accountable and could face arrest and prosecution in a court of law.

“We are very alert to ensure no child is left behind as the schools open for the first term of the year. We will be moving from village to village to confirm that all children have reported back to school.

The schools will also be required to provide a list of children who have not reported back so that we can conduct the necessary follow-up,” he said.

He expressed concern that a number of school-going girls may have become pregnant during the long school holiday but encouraged them to return to school while they await the delivery of their babies.

“Every child should go back to school regardless of their condition. The schools should be able to account for all learners because we want to achieve 100 per cent transition,” he added.

For a long time, cases of early marriages, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), and teenage pregnancies have hindered education for children in Narok County, as many girls are forced to drop out of school after becoming pregnant.

In 2016, the Kenya Health Demographic Survey (KHDS) ranked Narok County in the top position for teenage pregnancy at 40 per cent. However, by 2022, the county had improved and was ranked fourth, with 28 per cent of teenage pregnancies.