Features

New study urges integration of mental health in climate adaptation policies

The study calls for a Regional Framework to integrate mental health into climate action, offering a path toward more equitable and sustainable communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read
Group photo of participants attending The Nexus between Mental Health and Climate-related disasters workshop in Nairobi from 18-19 December 2024. The participants are from Kenya, Uganda, and Ethiopia

A ground-breaking study highlighting the critical need to address mental health in climate adaptation efforts across Sub-Saharan Africa has been released.

Conducted by the African Coalition of Communities Responsive to Climate Change (ACCRCC) in Kenya, Ethiopia, and Uganda, the research reveals that extreme weather events are intensifying mental health challenges, including eco-anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

“This study underscores mental well-being as a vital, yet often overlooked, aspect of climate action,” said Dr. Rosalind Nkirote, Principal Researcher at ACCRCC. “Investing in mental health infrastructure is essential for fostering climate resilience and building thriving communities.”

The report highlights the disproportionate impacts on vulnerable populations, including Indigenous groups, women, and persons with disabilities. “Climate change limits resources and opportunities for individuals like me,” shared Ms. Oliver Nabukenya from Uganda.

A representative from the Ethiopia Meteorological Department, Dr Adugna Woyessa gives a remark.

Key recommendations include integrating mental health support into climate policies and focusing on community-specific interventions. Dr. Erick Kwibihia, a mental health expert from Uganda, emphasized the need for targeted care, stating, “Our communities require tailored mental health solutions to address the psychological impacts of climate disasters.”

Supported by Climate Action Africa (CAA) under the South-South Exchange initiative, the study involved 237 participants, with 54.4% women and 43.8% men. Findings underscore the urgent need for gender-equitable and socially inclusive strategies to address environmental stressors such as droughts, floods, and displacement.

You Might Also Like

COP 16: Calls for creation of separate biodiversity fund from Global Environment Facility
Bridge International Academies: Two Kenyan students beat odds to excel in New York university
Morocco, long-standing leader in climate change thanks to HM King’s initiatives 
Empowering voices: Kajiado widows lead the way in conservation

“This research highlights an urgent opportunity for governments, donors, and practitioners to act,” said Jaime Webbe, Project Director, Climate Action Africa. “Integrating mental health into the climate resilience agenda is essential.”

The study calls for a Regional Framework to integrate mental health into climate action, offering a path toward more equitable and sustainable communities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Story by Lenah Bosibori 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Christina Shusho returns for year-end concert
Next Article Saudia Group leads global ranking for On-Time Performance
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *