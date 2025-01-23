New Moi University Council inaugurated

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has inaugurated the new Moi University Council and tasked the team to save the institution from collapse.

Ogamba said the government had taken a deliberate move to restore order and normal running of the university which has lost its glory as a key institution of higher learning as it has plunged into despondency due to governance issues.

The new council will be chaired by Noah Midamba. Four new members of the council include Ronald Wasike, Mercy Nyambura Kanyara, Edward Sambili and Ann Waceke Makori.

Last week through a Gazette Notice dated January 17th, 2025, Ogamba revoked the appointments of Dr. Humphrey Njuguna and those who have been serving as council members including Prof. Sarah Samiji Momanyi, Christopher Khaemba, Eusila Ngenyi and Susan Amlango Aletia.

Speaking during the inauguration, CS Ogamba cautioned the new council that steering the institution to its desired glory would not be a bed of roses.

He thanked the outgoing council for the contribution it made to the university and said that going forward, the government would keenly oversight management at the public universities and would no longer tolerate laxity in the running of the institutions.

The CS said the government was determined to make painful decisions that would help spur development of the universities.

He said the university councils must help maintain quality education and also respond to changing job markets and the global economy.

Ogamba called on the universities to reform their curriculums to suit other demands and changes globally.

The welfare of staff at universities must be prioritized to avoid frequent disruptions through industrial actions, the CS added.

Ogamba said the government was in the process of streamlining the new funding model for university education which had been halted by a court order, adding that discussions were underway to ensure students who had not received their money get it soon.