New Managing Director outlines vision for KBC

The newly appointed Managing Director of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) Agnes Kalekye has outlined her vision for guiding the public broadcaster toward success.

During a meeting with staff at Broadcasting House on Wednesday, Kalekye expressed her commitment to establishing a clear and strategic direction to enhance KBC’s productivity. She stressed the importance of improving staff welfare, noting that a motivated and supported workforce is crucial for achieving success.

“I am pleased to announce that we are in the process of developing comprehensive career progression guidelines. These guidelines will provide clarity on career growth opportunities and ensure that remuneration aligns with job roles and responsibilities. Furthermore, we are committed to addressing working conditions to create a conducive and productive environment for all staff members,” she stated

Appointed in May, Kalekye disclosed that she has taken time to familiarize herself with the operations of each department during her brief tenure at KBC. She expressed admiration for the talent, skills, and dedication shown by the staff.

“I am also acutely aware of the challenges you face daily, and I admire your steadfast resolve in fulfilling your duties. These strengths, coupled with the opportunities ahead, provide a strong foundation for the transformation of this Corporation,” she stated.

The Managing Director further emphasized the need to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation. She noted that to remain competitive in the rapidly changing media landscape, KBC must adopt modern approaches and strategically invest in technology which includes modernizing production processes, expanding its digital presence, and diversifying revenue streams to ensure the long-term sustainability of KBC as a public service broadcaster.

In addition to investing in staff welfare and new technologies, Kalekye confirmed her intention to implement measures aimed at reconnecting KBC with its audiences.

“Our content must resonate deeply with the people we serve. We will prioritize meaningful audience engagement, ensuring our programs reflect the diversity and richness of Kenya’s culture while addressing the evolving needs and expectations of today’s viewers and listeners,” she remarked.

The new KBC boss further expressed her eagerness to strengthen stakeholder engagement, stating that collaboration with internal and external partners—such as advertisers, government agencies, and industry allies—will be crucial for building a resilient and sustainable KBC.

“These partnerships will enable us to leverage resources, enhance our reach, and solidify our position in the media industry,” she said.

Despite facing certain challenges, she is confident that the corporation can overcome every obstacle and unlock its full potential.

“As we strive toward a shared vision for the future, I want to emphasize that KBC holds immense potential to reclaim its position as the market leader in Kenya’s media landscape. We must approach this journey with a clear understanding of the significant challenges before us—ranging from evolving audience preferences and advancing technologies to dwindling revenues and shifting advertising trends,” she said.