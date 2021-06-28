Neuville promises to bounce back from WRC Safari retirement

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville has vowed to bounce back from a ‘heartbreaking’ Safari Rally Kenya retirement.

Going into the Naivasha-based event’s final day, the Belgian was close to a minute ahead of everybody and was talking of a sensible drive to what would have been his first podium-topping Sunday of the season. Instead, the right-rear suspension on his i20 Coupe WRC collapsed in the final day’s opener forcing him into retirement.

It’s heartbreaking to end the WE like this. We had to retire after our suspension broke in SS14 this morning. This is how it is but I feel sad for us & the team. I think we all did the job and everybody is working very hard. There’s no one to blame and we will continue to push. pic.twitter.com/HKMx3y3sar — Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) June 27, 2021

Neuville vowed to work with the Alzenau team to come through what’s been a difficult run of form. The i20 Coupe WRC has led the last four rallies in Croatia, Portugal, Sardinia and Safari without winning any of them.

“It’s a tough time,” Neuville told WRC.com. “As a team [we are] standing together. It’s difficult, but I have to stay with the team. I think I am altogether fighting hard and we’re definitely going to try and find some solution for that problem and fight back harder towards the end of the year.”

Neuville denied there was any lack of preparation for what’s been the toughest rally of the season so far, adding: “We knew it’s going to be a tough event. I think we were prepared for it and we did the job. Me and Martijn [Wydaeghe] in the car as well as the mechanics, everybody was working hard.

“The motivation is still there, but unfortunately the luck is missing. I’m sure we’re going to all come back stronger and have much more joy towards the end of the season.”