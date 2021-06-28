Neuville promises to bounce back from WRC Safari retirement

by Maxwell Wasike

Hyundai Motorsport driver Thierry Neuville has vowed to bounce back from a ‘heartbreaking’ Safari Rally Kenya retirement.

Going into the Naivasha-based event’s final day, the Belgian was close to a minute ahead of everybody and was talking of a sensible drive to what would have been his first podium-topping Sunday of the season. Instead, the right-rear suspension on his i20 Coupe WRC collapsed in the final day’s opener forcing him into retirement.

Neuville vowed to work with the Alzenau team to come through what’s been a difficult run of form. The i20 Coupe WRC has led the last four rallies in Croatia, Portugal, Sardinia and Safari without winning any of them.

“It’s a tough time,” Neuville told WRC.com. “As a team [we are] standing together. It’s difficult, but I have to stay with the team. I think I am altogether fighting hard and we’re definitely going to try and find some solution for that problem and fight back harder towards the end of the year.”

Neuville denied there was any lack of preparation for what’s been the toughest rally of the season so far, adding: “We knew it’s going to be a tough event. I think we were prepared for it and we did the job. Me and Martijn [Wydaeghe] in the car as well as the mechanics, everybody was working hard.

“The motivation is still there, but unfortunately the luck is missing. I’m sure we’re going to all come back stronger and have much more joy towards the end of the season.”

  

Latest posts

Gor Mahia rolls out a fundraising initiative

Maxwell Wasike

Ogier wins WRC Safari Rally

Maxwell Wasike

FIA President awarded The First Class  Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More