Neil Gaiman faces more sexual assault allegations

Best-selling British author Neil Gaiman has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct by eight women, including four who previously spoke out.

The fantasy graphic novel and science fiction writer – whose books Good Omens, American Gods and The Sandman have been adapted for television – was the subject of a New York Magazine cover story on Monday.

The article – which details fresh claims made against him based on interviews with eight women – follows last year’s release of Tortoise Media’s podcast Master, which reported the initial accusations.

Gaiman has denied the allegations, posting on his blog on Tuesday: “I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.”

In July 2024, Tortoise Media reported that Gaiman had been accused of sexual assault and released a podcast series which covered allegations made by five women.

On Monday, New York Magazine and its website Vulture reported allegations from eight women – four of whom also participated in Tortoise’s podcast – claiming to have had similar experiences with Gaiman.

One of the women, who had been babysitting Gaiman’s five-year-old child, alleges that he offered her a bath in his garden before joining her in the tub naked, asking her to sit on his lap, and that he sexually assaulted her.

While the article states that all of the accusers had at some point played along with Gaiman’s desires to some extent by calling him “master” and continuing to communicate with him, the women allege that consent and specific BDSM activities which they say took place had not been discussed and agreed upon prior to them happening.

Gaiman’s representative previously told Tortoise that “sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful”.

A police report accusing Gaiman of a sexual assault was made in January 2023, but the investigation was eventually dropped.

Productions affected

Since the allegations first surfaced, several of Gaiman’s film and TV projects have been affected.

Season three of Prime Video’s Good Omens will now end with one 90-minute episode, with Gaiman no longer involved in the production.

Disney has paused production on its film adaptation of another Gaiman title, The Graveyard Book, while Netflix has cancelled Dead Boy Detectives, although it’s not clear if this was related to the allegations.

Season two of ‘The Sandman’ is still expected to be released this year on Netflix, however, as well as Prime Video’s series adaptation of ‘Anansi Boys’.

Leeds Playhouse is hosting a musical adaptation of Gaiman’s dark fantasy horror children’s novella Coraline from April. It told BBC News in November it was moving ahead with the project. The venue has been approached for a response to the latest allegations.

Headline, which has published several of Gaiman’s works, declined to comment on the allegations against the Portsmouth-born author.