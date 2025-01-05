NBA to conclude public participation on GMO maize Monday

The deadline for Kenyans to submit comments and views on the application to place genetically modified maize (Zea mays), commonly known as Bt maize, for farmers’ use is Monday, January 5.

This will enable the National Biosafety Authority to analyse the feedback before making a final decision.

This follows a series of public participation exercises conducted by the Authority last week in Kakamega, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, and Machakos counties, as well as online submissions from various stakeholders.

In a gazette notice dated December 6, the state corporation notified Kenyans that they had received an application for the release of genetically modified maize for open cultivation.

Speaking during a session with youths dubbed; Is Kenya ready for the cultivation of genetically modified maize? By Bunge la Mayut-Kenya on Sunday, National Biosafety Authority Acting Director of Biosafety Research and Compliance, Josphat Muchiri assured Kenyans that their input will be put into consideration while making the final decision.

“ As an Authority which is mandated to regulate this activities, we will ensure that concerns of all Kenyans are fully addressed by the promotors of this product,” said Mr. Muchiri.

The application for introduction into the market of Bt maize was made in November to the Authority by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) last month.

The Bt maize is expected to address the challenges posed by fall armyworms and maize stem borers, which are two major pests affecting maize production in Kenya and the wider region.

“The Authority is mandated among others to promote awareness and education among the general public in matters relating to biosafety, a function that it has taken seriously through various activities across the Country,” said Mr. Muchiri.

He explains that once an application for GM project is received the Authority has three pillars that it uses to make a decision on the application.

“We have safety assessment pillar that involves, food and safety assessment , environmental safety assessment and which involves review of the data by other government agencies and stakeholders and independent reviewers,” added Mr Muchiri.

He further stated that there is social economic assessment pillar that looks at if the technology offers any additional benefit to farmers, how accessible it is and if it has potential to unfair advantage or competition to others.

Mr Muchiri, added that the final pillar is the public participation which entails publishing the research and engaging all stakeholders on the Gm project before final approval is done.

The decision to conduct public engagements is in line with the provisions of the Biosafety Act, 2009 Section 19(4) and Regulation 12(3)(a) of the Biosafety (Environmental Release) Regulations, 2011, which requires the Authority to notify the public on receiving an application for environmental release or open field cultivation and placing on the market of genetically modified products.

The Authority is mandated to exercise supervision and control over the development, transfer, handling and use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) with a view to ensuring safety to human and animal health as well as the provision of adequate level of protection to the environment.

“These initiatives are meant to educate the public on GMOs, safety assessment procedures and allow interactive sessions with members of the public. It’s further underscored that before the commercialization of the Bt maize, other regulatory approvals including Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and National Performance Trials will be required and the public will further be engaged at those stages,” added Mr Muchiri.

The Authority assured Kenyans it shall continue to discharge its mandate of ensuring the safety of human, animal health and the protection of the environment in accordance with the Biosafety Act.

As public participation exercise continues, NBA is also consulting with agencies like the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, National Environment Management Authority, the public health section and independent experts.

Mr. Muchiri said that even though Kalro is behind the research, they cannot sell the maize to farmers until the NBA approves it.

“It is important to note that once we receive those three outputs from experts, government agencies and the public, we will pick all the issues raised and engage the applicant first to address them before we make a final decision,” added Mr. Muchiri.

Mr. Muchiri assured Kenyans that there is a well-established legal, regulatory and institutional framework which provides for streamlined processes for persons dealing in GMOs and their derived products in the Country