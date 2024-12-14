Navy capabilities to be enhanced to improve service delivery, says President Ruto

The government will enhance support for the Kenya Navy to boost its ability to safeguard the country’s maritime borders.

President William Ruto said this will include investing in advanced technologies and modernising the navy’s fleet.

He said the government will also bolster the skills and operational capacity of navy personnel.

“Our singular focus will be on maintaining a high state of readiness to ensure that we respond swiftly and effectively to an increasingly dynamic security environment,” he said.

Speaking during the Kenya Navy’s 60th anniversary at the Kenya Navy Base, Mtongwe, in Mombasa County, he commended the navy for its unwavering commitment to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The strategic importance of the Kenya Navy cannot be overstated. It serves as a deterrent to external aggression, a safeguard of our sovereignty and a defender of our territorial integrity,” he said.

He noted that, even though the navy is the youngest branch of the Kenya Defence Forces, its track record is one to be proud of.

“As Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, I am immensely proud of KDF’s achievements as an institution, and particularly of the Kenya Navy,” he said.

The President said the Navy has been instrumental in unlocking Kenya’s immense untapped potential in the blue economy.

“By investing in maritime infrastructure and enhancing its security, we not only improve our naval capabilities but also create opportunities for wealth generation and job creation,” he said.

President Ruto commended the synergy between the navy and the Kenya Coast Guard Service, which formed the cornerstone of Kenya’s National Maritime Defence Strategy.

He stated that the two institutions protect the country’s coastline, combat illegal activities, secure maritime resources and safeguard sea lanes of communication and trade.

“Their collaboration exemplifies the spirit of multi-agency synergy and the whole-of-government approach that is essential to our national security,” he said.

President Ruto, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, called on members of the disciplined forces to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and excellence.

“By working together as one team, we will overcome any challenge, transcend every obstacle, navigate the uncertainties of the future and continue to make the Kenya Navy a source of pride for our nation,” he added.

During the colourful event, President Ruto unveiled a commemorative book, ‘Kenya Navy at 60’.

Chief of the Defence Forces Charles Kahariri said the Kenya Navy has continued to defend Kenyan waters and maritime interests since its establishment.

“This has earned the Kenya Navy admiration both at home and abroad,” he said.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya said Kenya Navy’s contribution to the blue economy has boosted the actualisation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“Our efforts in protecting our maritime ecosystems and promoting the sustainable use of maritime resources contribute to the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

Also present at the function were Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi (Treasury), Salim Mvurya (Trade), Margaret Nyambura (ICT), Governors Abdullswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Fatuma Achani (Kwale) and MPs.