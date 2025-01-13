Nationwide campaign against GBV, femicide to be launched by female lawmakers

Female lawmakers are set to launch a nationwide grassroots campaign to combat the rising cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide in Kenya.

Dubbed “Komesha Dhuluma,” the initiative has been spearheaded by H.E. President William Ruto through an allocation of Kshs. 100 million.

The campaign will involve 102 Members of Parliament, including 47 Women Representatives, 28 constituency MPs, 6 nominated National Assembly Members, 3 elected Senators, and 18 nominated Senators.

Each MP will lead community sensitisation barazas and outreach programmes unique to their constituencies to address the root causes of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide.

Speaking during a consultative meeting ahead of the launch, Hon. Leah Sankaire, Chairperson of Kewopa Kenya, emphasised the importance of addressing GBV at its roots. “This campaign is for our people at the grassroots level. Previous national campaigns have raised awareness, but we must now bring the message closer to the community,” she stated.

The initiative will also bring together key stakeholders, including the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), the Community Advocacy and Awareness (CRAWN) Trust, and the National Gender and Equality Commission.

President Ruto, in remarks delivered by a representative from the Women’s Rights Advisor, Office of the President, called for a diverse and inclusive grassroots campaign.

“Counties with high rates of GBV may require more emergency response resources, while others might need programmes focusing on education, prevention, and community engagement,” the message read.

In his message, President Ruto further stressed the importance of grounding the campaign in local realities to ensure no region is left behind.

The initiative comes amid an alarming surge in femicide cases in 2024, with civil society organisations calling for femicide to be declared a national disaster. High-profile cases, including the brutal killings of three family members in Eastleigh and journalist Lillian Achieng’ Aluko, have led to public outcry.

Hon. Lilian Gogo called for the involvement of law enforcement and judicial systems in addressing GBV. “We must work closely with the Inspector General of Police and the Judiciary to ensure perpetrators are held accountable,” she urged.

On her part, Principal Secretary for Gender and Affirmative Action, Ms. Anne Wang’ombe, stressed the importance of engaging men and boys in the campaign. “Gender-based violence is a societal issue. We need our men and boys to stand up and join us,” she said.

The “Komesha Dhuluma” campaign, set to run for two and a half months, will culminate on International Women’s Day in March 2025 at Parliament Buildings.