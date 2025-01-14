National, County Governments collaborate to establish Industrial and Aggregation Parks across Kenya

The National Government in partnership with respective County Governments is establishing County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), for each County.

Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki said construction of the first cohort of 19 CAIPs is advanced, while the second cohort of 16 CAIPs is underway.

DP Kindiki said besides the physical infrastructure, production and marketing of the products to be aggregated for value addition requires planning, alignment and mobilization of stakeholders, including the investors.

Professor Kindiki was speaking Monday when he held a progress and status update on the first cohort of 19 CAIPs, with the respective County Governors led by the Council of Governors Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi.