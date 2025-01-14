County NewsNews

National, County Governments collaborate to establish Industrial and Aggregation Parks across Kenya

KBC Digital
By
KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The National Government in partnership with respective County Governments is establishing County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs), for each County.  

Deputy President Professor Kithure Kindiki said construction of the first cohort of 19 CAIPs is advanced, while the second cohort of 16 CAIPs is underway.

DP Kindiki said besides the physical infrastructure, production and marketing of the products to be aggregated for value addition requires planning, alignment and mobilization of stakeholders, including the investors.

Professor Kindiki was speaking Monday when he held a progress and status update on the first cohort of 19 CAIPs, with the respective County Governors led by the Council of Governors Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi.

 

 

You Might Also Like

Chavakali boys students injured in Mamboleo Roundabout accident
Eid ul Adha: Sakaja donates 500 goats to Muslim community
Homa Bay: Concern as corporal punishment back in schools
Two more suspects detained in Kware killings investigation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya, UAE set to ink landmark trade and investment pact
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *