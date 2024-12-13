National Biosafety Authority to build new headquarters and lab

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has announced plans construct its headquarters at the Directorate of Veterinary Services, Kabete and which will also host a Regional Reference Molecular Laboratory.

The Authority’s acting Chief Executive officer Nehemia Ngetich said the headquarters will also serve as demonstration fields for approved genetically modified crops.

“This is a big milestone, considering NBA has been renting office spaces which has posed a challenge in establishing a permanent molecular lab for genetically modified organism (GMOs) detection and other molecular tests,” said Ngetich during the signing of an MoU with Directorate of Veterinary Services Director Dr. Allan Azengelle.

The event was also attended by NBA board of directors Chairperson Prof Jenesio Kinyamario, board member Mohamed Hussein, Directors Moses Sande, Dr. Ann Karimi, Josphat Muchiri among others.

Dr Azengele welcomed the signing of the MOU noting that it will go along way in supporting the institution in realizing its mandate.

The Authority has put in place a robust legal and institutional framework to regulate GMOs and their derived product.

It is mandated to exercise general supervision and control over the transfer, handling and use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) with a view of ensuring safety of human and animal health and provision of adequate level of protection of the environment.

The new laboratory will serve the region at large. The Authority Commissioned its GMO Testing laboratory in June 2022 at the NACOSTI Building, which current hosts the NBA headquarters.

The laboratory has increased NBA’s capacity to test for GMOs for regulatory samples collected from the points of entry and markets through surveillances and clients submitted samples.

Kenya is a member of the international community and is a signatory to the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety which is multilateral environmental agreement whose objective is to ensure an adequate level of protection in the safe transfer ,handling and use of GMOs and their derived products.

At the national level, Kenya approved the National Biotechnology Development Policy in 2006, enacted the Biosafety Act in 2009 and has so far published four Biosafety Regulations namely; the Biosafety (Contained use) Regulations, 2011; the Biosafety (Environmental Release) Regulations, 2011; the Biosafety (Import, Export, and Transit) Regulations, 2011; and the Biosafety (Labelling) Regulations, 2012.

The Authority is also tasked with role to create public awareness to educate Kenyans on GMO foods, including regulatory safeguards, and the importance of informed consumer choice.

The Authority’s role fits well with the government agenda ; The Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda(BeTA) focusing on agricultural transformation and inclusive growth ,transforming the micro, small and medium enterprises(MSMEs) economy among others.

Some of the strides that have been made by the Authority include; development and publication of necessary Biosafety regulations to support operations and mandates of the Authority.