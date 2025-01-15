Nairobi to host inaugural Africa Summit to boost trade

The World Chambers Federation (WCF), in partnership with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), is set to host the inaugural Africa Summit from April 9 to 11, 2025 to boost trade, Investment and sustainable growth.

The summit, which will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, will bring together 4,500 participants including African Heads of State and Government, 500 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), 350 entrepreneurs and global investors from over 70 countries.

The World Chambers Federation (WCF) is a global network that connects over 3,000 chambers of commerce from more than 125 countries, established under the auspices of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). WCF aims to enhance the effectiveness and reach of chambers worldwide, serving as a vital intermediary between business, government and the public

Speaking at a press briefing, KNCCI President Dr. Erick Rutto said that the summit is a defining moment for Africa to assert its role as a global trade leader, since it will demonstrate Africa’s readiness to seamlessly integrate into global value chains, leveraging its immense potential.

“Studies show that deeper integration could boost African trade by $150 billion annually by 2030. By strengthening collaboration between governments, businesses and chambers of commerce, we aim to drive innovation, enhance trade efficiency, and position Africa as a key player in the global economy,” he said.

Additionally, KNCCI Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Farah noted that hosting the summit is a unique opportunity to position Kenya and Africa as leaders in global business and investment.

“As Kenya’national chamber, we are proud to cohost the WCF Africa Summit 2025. This event showcases the strength of African chambers in driving trade, supporting SMEs, and fostering regional collaboration under African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA),” he said.

Concurrently, World Chamber Federation (WCF) General Council and immediate former KNCCI President Richard Ngatia stated that the summit is a milestone in redefining the role of chambers of commerce as drivers of economic transformation.

He added that by enabling businesses to adapt to emerging global trends and connecting them with strategic opportunities, WCF and KNCCI are building the foundation for an Africa that is not just a participant but a leader in the global economy.

KNCCI Chairman Board of Trustees and Former Vice Chair WCF-Africa Kiprono Kittony emphasized that the Summit provides an unmatched opportunity to showcase Africa’s capacity for self-driven solutions.

“By emphasizing innovation and sustainability, this Summit highlights how African businesses and chambers can collaboratively tackle global challenges while creating lasting value within the continent,” he stated.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Vice President and ICC Kenya President Eng. Patrick Obath, added that the Summit is a testament to Africa’s readiness for the global stage hence by promoting partnerships and supporting innovation, the summit will create a blueprint for sustainable growth, a key role in shaping Africa’s economic future.

The Summit is expected to generate significant value, with projections including, foreign direct Investments attracting over Sh1 billion in investment commitments through trade and business partnerships, tourism impact leveraging Nairobi as a gateway for African cultural and economic exploration and SME growth empowering 500 SMEs with access to global markets, funding opportunities and mentorship to strengthen their role in value chains.

The Summit will focus on boosting trade and investment, advancing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and fostering global partnerships. It will highlight the role of new technologies in solving local challenges and driving growth, while promoting public-private collaborations to mobilize resources for impactful economic development.

Efforts will prioritize empowering Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) through access to global markets, funding and mentorship, while equipping African chambers with tools from the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to enhance global trade participation.

The Summit will champion inclusive trade, regional integration and green technologies, aligning with Africa’s annual $130–$170 billion infrastructure needs with AfCFTA uniting 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

The Summit emphasizes Africa’s potential as a global economic hub with key theme including, regional integration to boost intra-African trade by 52.3 per cent and add $450 billion to GDP by 2035, sustainability, youth and gender inclusion which empowers Africa’s 830 million youth and underrepresented women entrepreneurs.

It targets $316 billion in GDP growth by 2025 and leveraging business-to-business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) events that foster regional and international partnerships, unlocking sustainable investment opportunities.