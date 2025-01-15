Nairobi Polo club launches January season

The Nairobi Polo Club, in partnership with Tanqueray, has officially launched the January Polo Season, setting the stage for an exhilarating series of matches and vibrant entertainment.

The season kicked off in spectacular fashion with the Davis Cup, held on 11-12 January, marking the beginning of a thrilling tournament schedule that will unfold throughout January and culminate in a grand finale on the first weekend of February.

The Davis Cup featured intense polo action with skilful players showcasing their talent and passion for the sport. The energy was palpable as the players fought for supremacy, creating a perfect atmosphere for polo enthusiasts and style aficionados alike.

Tanqueray, the brand synonymous with exceptional quality and elegance, infused the weekend with a touch of sophistication. From expertly crafted cocktails to a lively, celebratory vibe, Tanqueray was a seamless fit for this stylish and action-packed event, ensuring that guests had a memorable experience both on and off the field.

As the season continues, look forward to more thrilling tournaments, including the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Trophy on 18-19 January, which will feature an international showdown with talented players from Ghana and Nigeria.

Following that, the Soldier’s Salute Trophy (25-26 January) will honour Maj. (Rtd) Jamie Hayward, and the season will culminate with the Chairman’s Cup, bringing a high-stakes finale to this exciting series. This year, the Guards Polo Club from Abuja will also join the competition, adding even more excitement to the season’s events.

The Nairobi Polo season is a highlight on Kenya’s sporting calendar, celebrating the skill, passion, and elegance of polo players while offering an opportunity to indulge in the sport’s splendour. Tanqueray’s partnership adds a layer of sophistication and style, ensuring that the Nairobi Polo Season is as glamorous as it is thrilling.

The Nairobi Polo Club continues its tradition of hosting world-class polo events, blending dynamic sportsmanship with Kenya’s rich cultural heritage.