Nairobi Museum launches captivating archeological exhibition

The Nairobi National Museum has opened an exhibition titled Planet Africa Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of Africa’s two-million-year journey through history, archaeology, and culture.

The exhibition, led by archaeologist Dr. Freda Nkirote M’Mbogori, opened last Friday and offers visitors a captivating exploration of Africa’s past and its impact on the present.

From human origins and cultural evolution to the enduring influence of ancient technologies, the exhibition invites visitors to uncover the stories that shaped our world.

Planet Africa blends history with contemporary artistry, featuring stunning interactive visuals created by African street artists, including Kenya’s MaasaiMbili Collective.

The exhibition is also a multi-location event, and is simultaneously showing in Mozambique, Eswatini, Ghana, Morocco, and Germany, making it a true Pan-African celebration.

The exhibition’s themes are brought to life through six fascinating modules:

Diversity: Celebrate Africa’s unmatched biodiversity and cultural richness, from its 45,000 plant species to its incredible linguistic and genetic variety. Becoming Human: Trace the story of humanity’s beginnings, with 90% of the human family tree rooted in Africa. Knowing How: Discover the ingenuity of early African societies in agriculture, food production, and adaptive technologies. Signs & Images: Delve into Africa’s ancient communication forms, including rock art and early writing systems. Resources: Learn how Africa’s rich natural resources shaped trade, power, and the development of complex societies. New Perspectives: Reflect on the role of archaeology in inspiring pan-African solidarity and preserving the continent’s vast heritage in the face of modern challenges.

The launch event brought together dignitaries from the German Embassy, the Deutsches Archäologisches Institut, artists, scientists, and the general public, emphasizing the global relevance of Africa’s archaeological heritage.

Through this exhibition, the National Museum of Kenya promotes dialogue among archaeologists, researchers, and visitors, enhancing our understanding of the continent’s unparalleled history.