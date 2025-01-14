Nairobi City County spells out measures to enhance environmental cleanliness

Nairobi City County Government has announced a series of measures to improve environmental cleanliness and enhance the city’s overall image.

The directives, issued on Tuesday by the County Chief Officer for Environment, As. Geofrey Mosiria targets waste management and the elimination of environmental nuisances, particularly in matatu stages and other public spaces.

Mosiria expressed his concerns about vehicles occupying matatu stages at night, which hinders cleaning efforts.

He also pointed out the issue of unkept and abandoned vehicles, along with improper waste management practices, have been identified as key contributors to environmental degradation.

To this end, the county has directed that all vehicles must vacate matatu stages during designated nighttime cleaning hours to allow thorough cleaning.

Similarly, vehicle owners and operators have been ordered to maintain the cleanliness of their vehicles and subscribe to licensed waste management services.

In addition, the county has also directed motorists to stop unnecessary hooting and loud music causing nuisance in the city, as well as ordered that all abandoned vehicles be removed in the city with immediate effect.

“This initiative is crucial for creating a clean and orderly city,” stated Mosiria. “We urge all stakeholders to collaborate in enhancing Nairobi’s image and maintaining a sustainable urban environment.”

The county has also warned that non-compliance will result in enforcement actions as stipulated by the law.

The new measures are grounded in the Nairobi City County Solid Waste Management Act 2015 and the Public Nuisance Act 2021, which emphasize every resident’s right to a clean and healthy environment and their duty to safeguard it.