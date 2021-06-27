NACADA: Kisii, Nyamira counties among drug hotspots

National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) CEO Victor Okioma has said Kisii and Nyamira counties rank among the top drug and substance abuse hotspots in the country.

Speaking after touring the upcoming Kiamwasi Rehabilitation Center in Kitutu Chache South, Okioma said drug abuse is also very common in most learning institutions countrywide.

The CEO said that studies have shown that there is a strong correlation between alcohol, drug abuse and poverty and he promised to work closely with the 47 County governments to ensure that addicts are rehabilitated so that they can go back to their normal lives.

He said that at the end of this month, Interior CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i and his Education counterpart Prof. George Magoha are expected to launch guidelines on how to manage drug abuse and addiction in learning institutions.

Okioma said that there is need to have a clear provision of resources generated from licensing alcohol committed to prevention and building of rehabilitation centers in the country.

Meanwhile, once operational, Kiamwasi Rehabilitation Centre will go a long way in addressing the alcoholism and drug abuse challenges among members of society.

Speaking at the same function, the County Governor James Ongwae said that the project whose foundation stone was laid in February last year is jointly funded by the County Government and NACADA is among 10 other centres spread across 10 counties.

During the function, Ongwae officially received the project’s handing over certificate from the NACADA CEO.

The Governor noted that the center built at a cost of Sh23 million will be of benefit to those struggling with addiction due to drug and substance abuse.

He advised the youth against drug abuse saying it leads to lower productivity, work related accidents and work absenteeism.

The governor warned that excessive alcohol use can lead to chronic diseases including all types of cancer, high blood pressure, liver and heart diseases, stroke as well as digestive problems.

By KNA