NACADA cracks down on illicit breweries in Meru

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) intensified its enforcement activities in Meru County, dealing a significant blow to illicit alcohol production and distribution over the weekend.

In a targeted operation within Mbeu Village, Tigania West Sub-County, NACADA enforcement officers together with their counterparts from the National Police Service (NPS) apprehended a notorious brewer known for supplying illicit liquor in the locality.

During the raid, officers recovered 200 liters of suspected illicit brew (locally called mugaca) at the suspect’s compound.

Additionally, empty sachets of instant yeast, sugar, molasses, and other ingredients believed to be used in manufacturing the illegal liquor were seized.

In a separate operation later that day, NACADA enforcement officers uncovered an industrial-scale brewery in Majengo estate of Meru town.

The well-concealed facility was well-equipped with an assortment of distilling apparatus, pointing to large-scale production and distribution of illicit alcohol (chang’aa).

The discovery highlights the growing sophistication in illegal brewers and the challenges facing authorities in addressing the menace.

All suspects involved in the two operations were taken into custody and booked at Meru Police Station, where they await further police action.

NACADA has reaffirmed its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to ensure thorough investigations and prosecutions of individuals engaging in the illegal trade.

This decisive action is part of NACADA’s commitment to curbing the availability and consumption of harmful, unregulated alcoholic substances in Kenya, which pose serious health risks and undermine societal well-being.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Head of Enforcement Superintendent of Police Nicholas Kosgey emphasized the importance of community cooperation in addressing the challenge.

“We urge members of the public to continue providing information that can help us identify and dismantle these illegal operations. Together, we can protect our communities from the harmful effects of illicit brews,” he stated.

NACADA remains steadfast in its mission to promote a drug-free society and safeguard the health of all Kenyans.

These operations underscore the Authority’s commitment to combating illicit alcohol and safeguarding public safety.

The fight against illicit brews is ongoing, and NACADA encourages citizens to report suspicious activities through the toll-free helpline, 1192.