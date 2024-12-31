Mysterious metallic object falls from the sky near Thwake River

In an unusual incident in Mbooni East, a circular metallic object with a radius of approximately 1.2 meters fell from the sky, landing in a thicket adjacent to the Thwake River, about 2 kilometers from the Mukuku Police Post.

The object was reportedly red hot when it hit the ground.

Area Chief Nduluku confirmed the discovery, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The scene was visited by the Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) for Mbooni East, the Commanding Officer of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU), and the Area Chief, who worked together to assess the situation.

Preliminary investigations suggest the object could be part of a damaged satellite frame. However, no injuries were reported, and authorities have stated that the object does not pose any immediate threat to the public.

Further analysis is ongoing to determine the exact nature of the fallen object.