My dream is to make the cut for Kenya’s squad for CHAN 2024: Tusker striker Ogam

Tusker FC striker Ryan Ogam, the current top scorer in the Kenyan Premier League, says his dream is to make the final cut for the Harambee Stars team that plays at the delayed 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania in February.

Ogam has been in sensational form for Tusker, and has scored 13 goals with two assists in 11 matches.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, the striker, who just recently turned 20, says playing for the national team in an international tournament is his big dream.

‘’My ambition is to make the squad that plays in CHAN in February. I know I have the abilities and I have worked hard to prove it on the pitch. For me, it is an honour to get such a chance to represent my country and that is what I am working hard towards. I know it is not easy as there are also several good strikers around, but I will give my best to get the chance’’, Remarked Ogam.

The striker has made the cut for the final Harambee Stars team that travelled to Zanzibar for the invitational Mapinduzi Cup, and he hopes this will give him an opportunity to prove himself to the coaching team.