Mwadime says labour export is pragmatic response to unemployment

The Principal Secretary in the State Department for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime has urged Kenyans to support the government’s ongoing labour migration initiative, describing it as a practical solution to the unemployment challenge in the country.

He explained that the program aims to secure jobs for Kenyans in foreign markets, particularly for the youth, in countries with better job opportunities than those available locally.

Mwadime cited examples from Southeast Asia, where economies have been transformed through labour migration.

“South Korea sent young people to Japan, they were able to acquire more knowledge and skills which they brought home, no wonder the country is able to compete with Japan,” explained the PS

According to Mwadime, those who find work abroad will return home upon the completion of their contracts, which benefits the country as they will bring their earnings back with them.

“Our objective is not for Kenyans to migrate to Europe or other countries permanently, we want them to go for shorter contracts, three years or five years maximum then they come back home to invest,” he said

During an interview on KBC Channel 1 on Tuesday night, Mwadime emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza administration is actively pursuing agreements with several countries to absorb Kenyan workers.

“So far, we have placed about 108,000 Kenyans this year, the numbers are increasing. We are signing bilateral labour agreements with destination countries, particularly European countries,” he stated

The PS also highlighted that the initiative is not limited to the medical field; given that the IT sector is also a focus.

“Germany has put an exception as of now, for young Kenyans going to work in their IT industry, language will not be a condition,” he said

By sending workers abroad, the PS said the government also anticipates an increase in remittances sent back home. Mwadime noted that these remittances can significantly contribute to the national economy.

“Kenyans abroad remitted Ksh663 billion. This is only 5pc of what they have saved. Imagine if we create a conducive environment for Kenyans abroad? Even a trillion is possible,” he asserted

Mwadime also pointed out that working abroad allows Kenyan workers a chance to gain valuable experience and skills that can enhance productivity and competitiveness in the local labour market.

Mwadime was however quick to point out that the government has put in place regulatory framework to manage labour migration, with the primary objective of protecting Kenyan workers from exploitation abroad. He added that; “Before these young Kenyans move to work in foreign labour market, we conduct pre-departure training. We also have labour attachés whose responsibility is basically to safeguard the interests of these Kenyans abroad,”