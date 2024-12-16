Mutuse accuses Kalonzo of derailing IEBC formation

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse has attacked Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly meddling politically in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) postponed constituting.

“We wanted IEBC yesterday. We want IEBC today. We know the people derailing IEBC for their own political marks and pushing the blame to the government,” he said.

“In my address as the V-C JLAC, I told Kenyans that we have always been ready to establish the selection panel to reconstitute the IEBC. As a committee and Parliament, we have dutifully passed all the necessary legislation, including the recent amendments emanating from the Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka and Hon. Kimani Ichungwa-led NADCO.However, it’s important for Kenyans to know that there are elements who are hell-bent on sabotaging the process to blame delays in the reconstitution of the IEBC on President William Ruto. They hope to gain political mileage from these tricks.I told my people that we know who they are and soon we shall name them so that Kenyans can see through their hypocrisy. I urge them to change their ways before we name them.”said Mutuse

The law Maker said the IEBC selection panel should be allowed to carry out its mandate for the commissioner to have enough time to prepare for the next general election and also carry out pending by-elections in various regions.

The MP spoke during the burial ceremony of Naomi Mulatya, at Kalungu, Kibwezi west.

Naomi was the mother of Flora Mulatya, former Kenya High chief principal and Kenyan education attache to Australia.