Muturi should resign over ‘abductions outburst’ – Aldai MP

Aldai Member of Parliament Marianne Kittany has hit out at Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi for his recent outburst concerning the increasing number of abductions in the country.

The lawmaker argues that as a Cabinet Secretary, Muturi has appropriate channels to express his concerns, rather than addressing them publicly as he did over the weekend.

“Public Service CS Justin Muturi is a member of the Cabinet, where he can address any concerns he has. When he chooses to bring up the issue of abductions through the media, what does he expect ordinary Kenyans to do?” she stated.

Kittany contends that there was no justification for his decision to address the issue via the press.

“The Cabinet is the highest decision-making body in the Republic of Kenya. Justin Muturi is a member of this Cabinet, and it is there that he should have sought answers regarding the abduction of his son,” reiterated the legislator.

She insists that the CS’s actions were ill-advised and in poor taste, warranting his resignation from the cabinet. Should Muturi ignore her calls, Kittany warned that she will draft a motion to seek his removal from office.

“CS Justin Muturi should resign. He cannot critique a government of which he is a part; it simply isn’t possible. If he does not resign, I will sponsor a censure motion against him in Parliament,” she said.