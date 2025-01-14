Muturi records statement on son’s alleged abduction, dismisses resignations calls

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has dismissed calls for his resignation asserting that the government should get to the bottom of reported cases of abductions.

The CS says his stance on the need for a comprehensive approach to abductions in the country does not contradict any government position.

He spoke Tuesday after he recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the Kilimani police station over last year’s abduction and release of his son.

Muturi detailed the events surrounding his son’s abduction, revealing that he had made numerous calls to senior government officials at the time, only to receive no response.

He further explained that it was only through the intervention of a top government official that his son was ultimately released.

“Today, I honored an invitation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement at Kilimani Police Station regarding the abduction of my son, Leslie Muturi, last year,” he said.

Defiant in the face of mounting criticism, Muturi dismissed calls for his resignation and any moves to impeach him, dismissing them as inconsequential.

“At my age, I am not the kind of person to respond to some of the statements. Some of the statements made by fairly inexperienced politicians are not worth my response,” CS Muturi said.

The former Attorney General last Sunday narrated the tribulations his family was subjected to after the abduction of his son in June 2024.

“This matter remains deeply personal to me as a father, and I am committed to supporting every effort to ensure justice is served. I want to express my confidence in our investigative agencies and their unwavering pursuit of the truth in this case” he stated.

He insists that the government bears the responsibility of protecting individual rights and the property of Kenyans.

“Let us continue to trust in the process and work together to build a society where every Kenyan feels safe and secure” he added.

His sentiments come as the whereabouts of four Kenyans dubbed Mlolongo four, namely Steve Mbisi, Justus Musyimi, Martin Mwau, and Kalani Muema remain unknown.

Five others namely Gideon Kibet, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, and Ronny Kiplangat were released by their unknown abductors at various locations last Monday, January 6th.

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director Mohamed Amin have been ordered to appear before the Milimani High Court on January 27th to explain the alleged abductions.

Here is the CS full statement