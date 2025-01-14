Mutahi Kagwe’s Vision for Agriculture: Science, Sustainability, and Lessons from COVID-19

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture nominee Hon. Mutahi Kagwe has pledged to drive agricultural reforms through science, address climate challenges, and use COVID-19 lessons to bring tangible changes to the Agriculture sector.

When he came before the Committee on Appointments chaired by Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Kagwe a former Cabinet Secretary laid out a bold vision which he said would transform Kenya’s agricultural sector. During his approval hearing, Kagwe highlighted the importance of using science to guide agricultural policies, ensuring that products reaching the market are safe and sustainable.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates on genetically modified organisms (GMOs), climate change, and the concern over the insufficient dissemination of information and policies that are being instituted in the agricultural sector.

On the sensitive matter of livestock vaccination, Kagwe proposed a consultative approach to sensitize farmers on the action to allow them make an informed opinion on the government plan.

“Regarding the livestock vaccine, it is essential to involve all relevant stakeholders and provide them with accurate information. The decision to vaccinate livestock ultimately lies with the owner. Experts will be engaged to communicate the facts and address any misconceptions about the vaccine.” stated Kagwe

Central to Kagwe’s vision is the adoption of science-driven policies. Reflecting on the global concerns surrounding GMOs, he made it clear that no product will be approved under his leadership without rigorous scientific validation.

“We are not guinea pigs,” Kagwe firmly declared, emphasizing that Kenya would not serve as a testing ground for products banned elsewhere. “There will be no product that is going to be sold in this country under my watch, in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, that is going to be a product being tested here,” he added, making his stance clear on safeguarding both farmers and consumers.

Kagwe’s cautious approach to GMOs is complemented by a broader focus on sustainable agriculture, particularly as Kenya faces the growing impacts of climate change. The ongoing global climate crisis has spurred new regulations, including the European Union’s deforestation regulation, which could limit Kenya’s agricultural exports. While acknowledging the challenges these regulations present, Kagwe expressed confidence that Kenya is already ahead in adopting climate-smart practices, such as planting trees alongside coffee farms to preserve the environment.

“Not only are we not cutting forests to plant crops like coffee, but we are also planting trees in coffee farms,” Kagwe proudly stated.

Addressing concerns about climate change’s impact on agriculture, Kagwe underscored the need for drought-resistant crops and animals that can withstand rising temperatures. “We need drought-resistant crops, drought-resistant animals that can withstand higher heat and temperatures,” he emphasized, adding that technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, will play a critical role in weather prediction. “The predictability and our ability to tell the weather is going to become more and more precise,” Kagwe noted, highlighting how such innovations can help farmers prepare for increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

However, Kagwe’s approach is not just about science and technology; it also includes lessons from Kenya’s battle with COVID-19. Reflecting on the communication strategies employed during the pandemic, he emphasized the importance of collaboration and timely information in managing crises. Kagwe noted that during the pandemic, frequent communication was crucial in keeping the public informed about health risks and safety measures.

“We had a press conference virtually every day, whether it was made by myself or other players or Ministry officials. It was determined that that is the way we were going to handle communication to them,” he explained.

This experience has shaped his approach to agriculture, where communication and consultation with stakeholders, particularly farmers, will be central. “Cows belong to individuals. Maize in shambas belong to individuals. They don’t belong to the government,” Kagwe stated, underscoring the need for a consultative approach to agricultural policy. He emphasized that engaging farmers, experts, and other stakeholders is essential for the successful implementation of agricultural reforms.

Kagwe also expressed concern over Kenya’s agricultural taxation regime, which he believes hampers the sector’s growth. High taxes on agricultural exports, transport, and documentation create a significant burden on farmers and businesses. “It would be better to create a bigger volume of business people and tax them a little, than to have just a few business people, which you tax a lot,” Kagwe argued, pledging to push for reforms to make the sector more business-friendly.

Ultimately, Kagwe’s nomination signals a new direction for Kenya’s agricultural policy one rooted in science, sustainability, and collaboration. Drawing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Kagwe’s approach emphasizes the importance of communication, the need for data-driven decision-making, and the protection of Kenya’s farmers and agricultural products. As the country prepares for a future shaped by climate change, technological advances, and evolving global trade dynamics, Kagwe’s leadership promises to be a guiding force for Kenya’s agricultural sector.

