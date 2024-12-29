Murkomen – We need to safeguard country from negative social media behaviours

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has stated that stricter measures are necessary to address inappropriate behaviours on social media.

While in Bungoma County to offer condolences to the family of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, the CS remarked that the misuse of social media is having a detrimental impact on society, as some individuals are drifting away from established positive values.

He stated that the country should not be complacent when negative behaviours are seemingly glorified.

“As a country, we must make a choice of the kind of generation we are growing. I find it very unfortunate that we as leaders, including church leaders, are glorifying the things that a few of our children are doing on social media – things that are very unfortunate, like portraying bad images,” he decried

If the current trend continues, the CS warned that the government may need to revisit laws designed to curb such behaviours, similar to measures being implemented in other countries.

“Many people glorify countries like the US, Australia, and those in Europe, but those countries are extremely strict in the application of cyber laws and in the use of social media. But when we come here, we are extremely reckless on how we protect our citizens from misuse of social media,” he remarked.

“I think time has come that we should revisit that law (Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act) again, as Executive and Parliament, to make sure that we apply even more stricter rules to protect our country from bad social media behaviours,” stated the CS.

The Interior CS cautioned that while the government values and aims to protect freedom of expression, those who misuse this right will be held accountable.

“We will not harm people because they hate us. There is no such policy. Those who commit crimes like violating the cybercrimes act, we will make sure they are brought before the courts of law,” he asserted.

At the same time, Murkomen defended the police against allegations that they are involved in unlawful abductions and enforced disappearances.

“Hakuna policy yeyote ambayo tunayo kama serikali ya kusema mtu atashikwa apotee na katika haiwezi kukubali. Katiba inasema mtu akishikwa kwa masaa 24 lazima afikishwe kortini,” he said

“When the National Police Service says they do not hold any person or have arrested any person, we believe so and it’s our duty as the Executive to support them,” he added.

He urged Kenyans to work with security agencies, particularly in reporting incidents of abduction, which have raised significant public concern.

“We will continue upholding the rule of law and I want to request the families, neighbours, friends of the people who are said to be unaccounted for to report that information to the police and we will support the police to do thorough investigations to establish the whereabouts of those citizens,” he stated.

“The police operate under the command of the Inspector General and will perform their duties independently. We support the independence of the police service and will not permit any interference in their work, as their mandate is enshrined in the Constitution to ensure the safety of our country,” added Murkomen.