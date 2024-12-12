Munro, Special  Olympic athletes bestowed with state honors

Special Olympics Kenya athletes were among the Kenyans who were conferred State honours by President William Ruto at State house today. So did the Mathare Youth Sports Association Founder Bob Munro.

Special Olympics athlete Purity Kandie was awarded the Head of State Commendation for her oustanding achievements in the Special Olympic games where she won gold and silver in the 50m sprint dash on two editions ,the standing long jump and a first class model in dancing which has changed perceptions towards persons with special needs.

Victor Lijembe was also awarded the Head of State Commendation for his unwavering dedication to the Special Olympic movement where he travels great distances to promote their cause.

He is also a member of the outstanding Special Olympic handball and flourball teams and will be heading to Turin next year.

The Chairman and founder of Mathare Youth Sports Association Bob Munro was awarded the Elder of the Burning Spear for his long standing dedicated service to the less fortunate members of the society by using sports for development to transform many lives for the better.