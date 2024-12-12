Sports

Munro, Special  Olympic athletes bestowed with state honors

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

 

Special Olympics Kenya athletes were among the Kenyans who were conferred State honours  by President William Ruto at State house today. So did the Mathare Youth Sports Association Founder Bob Munro.

Special Olympics athlete Purity Kandie was awarded the Head of State Commendation for her oustanding achievements in the Special Olympic games where she won gold and silver in the 50m sprint dash on two editions ,the standing long jump and a first class model in dancing which has changed perceptions towards persons with special needs.

Victor Lijembe was also  awarded the Head of State Commendation  for his unwavering dedication to the Special Olympic movement where he travels great distances to promote their cause.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

He is also a member of the outstanding Special Olympic handball and flourball teams and will be heading to Turin next year.

The Chairman and founder of Mathare Youth Sports Association Bob Munro was awarded the Elder of the Burning Spear for his long standing dedicated service to the less fortunate members of the society by using sports for development to transform many lives for the better.

You Might Also Like

Toya banks on FIFA programme to impact Special learners
Clément Lenglet: Aston Villa complete loan deal for Barcelona defender
Jackson Mutiso bags 20.8 million Shillings in Sportpesa Midweek Jackpot
Terra Saidimu and Elvis Maigua clinch International pairs leg at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort

 

 

Share This Article
Previous Article Eugene Asike: This Is A Dream Come True, Taking A New Path For My Football Career