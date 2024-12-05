Mudavadi urges youth to represent Kenya with discipline as job fair kicks off

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has asked young Kenyans going for jobs abroad to maintain discipline and represent the country’s good name when they work in the Diaspora.

Mudavadi, also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary, said that Kenya had a good name across the globe, and the youths going for jobs abroad should strive to keep that good name.

Speaking when he officially opened a Job Fair to mark the 60th anniversary of Kenya’s diplomatic journey, Mudavadi said that law obedience was key to ensuring that they did not fall into unnecessary troughs in their host countries.

“The moment you land in another country, their laws apply. If you are used to mischief in Kenya, it will not work abroad. Respect the law and represent Kenya with honour,” he said.

He added, “Kenyans abroad must uphold discipline, abide by foreign laws, and protect Kenya’s global image.” He emphasized that the diaspora plays a critical role in showcasing Kenya’s values and attracting foreign investment.

Mudavadi, who is also the Acting Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, warned against reckless behavior abroad, stressing the importance of respecting foreign laws.

Mudavadi also urged the youth to exercise caution when seeking overseas jobs, advising them to verify placement agencies thoroughly.

“Kuuliza si ujinga. Do your due diligence to ensure that the agency you are dealing with is credible before boarding the plane. This is the only way to protect yourselves and ensure a smooth transition abroad,” added Mudavadi.

Mudavadi emphasized that discipline is key to attracting investors to Kenya. He noted that the behavior of Kenyans abroad reflects on the nation, saying, “When investors see that we respect the rule of law and maintain discipline, they are more willing to invest in our country.”

He reminded the youth that success has no shortcuts, urging patience and hard work.

“You have the potential to achieve great heights, but it takes time and effort. Be patient, and you will succeed,” added Mudavadi.

The week-long event, organized by the State Departments for Diaspora Affairs and Labour and Skilled Development, will culminate with President William Ruto engaging the public in a town hall meeting on Monday as part of Jamhuri Day celebrations.

Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu highlighted the importance of regulating placement agencies to safeguard Kenyans working abroad. She noted that diaspora engagement is about more than employment.

“The diaspora is not just about job opportunities. It involves skills transfer and bringing back technologies that can transform our industries,” said Njogu.

She also urged the youth to remain vigilant, saying, “The future is yours to create. Stay proactive, informed, and ready to seize opportunities.”

The Job Fair connects Kenyans with credible international employers while promoting Kenya as a disciplined and reputable nation. It affirms the diaspora’s critical role in national development through remittances, skills, and technology transfer.

The event sets the stage for discussions on how Kenyans abroad can contribute to national development while safeguarding their rights and opportunities.