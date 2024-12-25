Mudavadi to grace Thursday’s 2024 Logoli Festival in Mbale

It’s all systems go for the Vihiga Logooli cultural festival, with event organisers saying it will be a key reflection of the Logooli culture.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is expected to grace the 45th event tomorrow (Thursday) at the Mbale Cultural grounds.

One of the event organizers, Edward Ambeva, said the annual event seeks to capture the attention of the youth this year, as they build a transition for the next generation.

Ambeva said they want to bring the youth on board and ensure they appreciate their culture. The festivals will also incorporate informative sessions, including climate change and why Kenyans should value conserving the environment.

The restoration and afforestation of the Maragoli Hills Forest have been mentioned as one of the key areas of focus on the topical issue of climate change.

“What we are looking at this year is to capture the attention of the youthful generation as we build a transition for the next generation. We want to bring them on board and ensure they appreciate the journey of the Mulogoli people,” said Ambeva.

“We have to ensure that from the display of artefacts, foodstuffs, and performances we speak to the youthful generation and be alive to the fact that times are changing very fast,” he added.

The organizers said that as the needs in the society change and the youth adapt to the module that suits the changing times, they should not forget that culture still shapes the future generation.

This year’s theme “Komenya M’mbugwi (‘journey of the Logooli people when they migrate to new places to seek new residence) aims at enlightening society on the need to reflect on the past to craft new ideas for the present.

The organizers said youth involvement will help in gaining a smooth transition when the elderly exit the stage.

“We want the youth to understand that the journey our forefathers travelled was not a walk in the park. As they appreciate culture, they should even learn the names like Chavakali, Vihiga, Sabatia, Mbale and their origin,” said one of the organizers.

“For instance, Chavakali originated from “AVAKALI” the women who used to come together at a place called “ILUNGU” now Chavakali, to fend for their husbands then warriors who were protecting the communities’ resources at the times of skirmishes,” Ambeva explained.

All Kenyans have been invited to the festival with security beefed up to ensure a successful event.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary is also expected to deliver a key message to Kenyans, bearing in mind that guests from the diaspora are expected to witness the Maragoli traditions popularly referred to as “MIMA JA Logooli.”

“As we celebrate the culture, we also want other communities to understand that we are a peaceful region and as a people, we value unity and togetherness. As we will be showcasing some of our traditions, we want Kenyans and the world to also understand that culture should help preach peace and prosperity,” said William Mutange an elder.

“We will be educating our people on the need to conserve the environment and we have picked on the Maragoli Hills, one of the places where our forefathers used to gather as a historical place like The Euphrates–Tigris River Basin a transboundary basin in the midst of a vast desert, where the peoples of Mesopotamia relied upon the rivers to provide drinking water, agricultural irrigation, and major transportation routes.” Ambeva explained.

“We also intend to enlighten the audience that existing together as neighbouring communities is an aspect that our forefathers embraced especially after resolving their differences and that is why names like Kisumu has a close relation with Logooli since our people used to go there to look for greener pastures normally referred to as “UKUSUMA” meaning going to work so that by the end of the day you can place food on the table back home.” Ambeva further explained.

Those who will purpose to attend will have a chance to taste the Maragoli traditional food and traditional medicine.

This has been one of the ways for the community to keep tabs with the old ways of their grandfathers by learning from the elders who organise the annual event under the Vihiga Cultural Society’s stewardship.

This will be the third event that Mudavadi, who is the patron, will attend under the Mlogoli calendar since assuming the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

His father the late Moses Budamba Mudavadi was the pioneer patron.