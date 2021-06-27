Mudavadi tells KBC Kenyans can Trust his ‘Simplicity & Depth of Thought’

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leader Musalia Mudavadi has told Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) that the philosophy of simplicity and depth in thinking will inform his style of leadership if he were to ascend to the country’s top seat.

He wants Kenyans to rally behind these values for the reason that he believes it is through them that he will fix the country’s economy for the benefit of all.

Speaking at an interview with Tom Mboya during the Prime Edition show that premiered Monday night on KBC Channel 1 TV, Mudavadi said Kenyans must elect leaders whose main focus is the revival of the country’s economy when the next elections are called. And he opines that there is no other man or woman who can do a better job than him on this.

“My guiding principle is honesty, integrity, dedication, the need to strengthen families – because that is a very important unit, and ultimately to have an economy that allows the young man and woman to put food on the table,” He said.

The former Deputy Prime Minister (2008-2013) told Mboya that the financial state of the country is a matter of great priority now more than ever, warning that failure to steady the situation early enough may lead to anarchy.

“We will start seeing high levels of insecurity because guys starved off opportunities are stealing to survive. We are at crossroads. We need sober conservations.” He remarked.

Mudavadi delivered a grave indictment on the performance of members of the political class. In Mudavadi’s view, politicians have been concentrating their energies on the wrong things; putting too much focus on issues of personal interest rather than issues affecting the common mwanachi.

He even wondered why there was so much ‘gusto’ around the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), in as much as it contains good proposals, similar efforts have not been replicated in addressing issues such as unemployment and runaway corruption.

“We need a ‘thenga twarie’ moment (dialogue moment) to deal with issues affecting us. We must get the right leadership in place. We are putting too much time in politics of mudslinging instead of dealing with our issues,” said the ANC leader.

When asked by Mboya what he would do differently if he was to occupy State House after the expiry of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s term, Mudavadi was quick to point out that his first mission will be to restore discipline in the running of affairs of the state including how the taxpayer’s money is spent.

He says he is equal to the task, citing his track record when he was first appointed the minister for finance at the age of 33. Mudavadi says back then Kenya’s economy was in the ‘doldrums’, yet he was able to liberalize the economy to the extent he was rated as the best minister of finance in Africa.

“The first budget I presented as a Minister for Finance talked about resilience and discipline and that is what we have lost. We have lost our discipline in the management of public affairs. And this has put us into trouble and this needs somebody to bring us back to the rail.” He said

He, in fact, said the country needs him to do what he did then to get Kenya back on the ‘rails.’ He narrated how he dealt a major blow to graft merchants in government especially those that were operating in the areas of import licenses and exchange controls.

Mudavadi insists that it is possible to rid the government of all corrupt individuals but maintained that state institutions and agencies involved in the fight must be supported and adequately resourced.

“We cannot fight corruption if we are in constant conflict with the Judiciary. You cannot fight corruption if you underfund the Judiciary. You underfund the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, you underfund the DPP, you underfund the DCI” he argued

“I can tell you the figures. When you give the courts Ksh. 18 billion, the DPP roughly Ksh. 3 billion, the EACC roughly Ksh 3 billion, the DCI roughly Ksh. 5 billion, and then give Parliament Ksh. 40 billion, (that’s) straight imbalance, yet these are the institutions which are supposed to sort out these things.” He added

The ANC leader appealed to Kenyans to register as voters and make their voices heard once elections are called as he expressed hope that he will be the choice of the majority of the general population.