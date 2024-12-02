Mudavadi, Soipan urge Kenyans to denounce actions that threaten nation’s peace

Kenyans have been asked to stay vigilant and resist elements and actions that could jeopardize the country’s peace.

While rallying Kenyans to remain united at all time, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi underscored the significance of maintaining peace and stability as the nation navigates its socio-political landscape.

“Thanks be to God that Kenya is peaceful. We should never take the country’s peace for granted. We must always nurture, defend, protect, and keep peace,” Mudavadi stated.

His message was echoed by Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, who emphasized that Kenyans should not permit anyone or anything to disrupt the prevailing peace.

“Natoa imizo kwa Wakenya. Tuthamini nchi yetu na tupendane. Tulinde Kenya ambayo tunayo. Tunajua kuwa nchi zingine za karibu zina misukosuko. Tusikubali kupoteza amani ambayo tuko nayo katika nchi yetu,” said the CS.

She referenced neighboring countries that have suffered due to conflict, urging Kenyans to reject those attempting to sow discord among them.

“Tusikubali kugawanywa kwa misingi yeyote. Tuilinde nchi yetu na tuiombee. Hivyo ndivyo tutaonyesha shukrani kwa Mungu, kwa sababu hatuko kama mataifa ambayo hayana amani,” she added.

The two had accompanied President Ruto to a church service in Kajiado County on Sunday.