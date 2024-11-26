Mudavadi highlights Kenya’s significant milestones in 60 years of diplomacy

Kenya has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in diplomacy, celebrating 60 years of fostering dialogue, mutual respect, and unity on the international stage.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reflected on Kenya’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a significant player in regional and global affairs.

Mudavadi noted that Kenya’s diplomatic footprint has grown from just four embassies in 1963 to an impressive 68 missions worldwide.

These include 29 missions in Africa, 16 in Asia and the Middle East, 14 in Europe, five in the Americas, and one in Oceania, alongside key offices in UN capitals such as Nairobi, New York, Geneva, and Paris.

“Kenya has emerged as a serious player in peacebuilding, participating in 43 peacekeeping and peace support missions in countries like Yugoslavia, Cambodia, Somalia, South Sudan, and Haiti. This reflects our unwavering commitment to regional and global stability,” said Mudavadi, who also serves as Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Over the decades, Kenya has cemented its reputation as a hub for diplomacy. Nairobi hosts the only UN headquarters in the Global South, housing the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) since 1972 and now accommodating approximately 20,000 UN staff.

This number is set to increase in 2025 as part of UN reforms. Mudavadi announced that Kenya would soon host a venue capable of accommodating a United Nations General Assembly, marking a transformative milestone for the nation.

Kenya’s leadership on global issues has been underscored by hosting historic events such as the Third World Conference on Women (1985), the United Nations Environment Assembly (2021), and the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (2023).

In 2021, Kenya was elected to the United Nations Security Council for a third term, a testament to its capacity to shape global governance and amplify Africa’s voice on the world stage.

Mudavadi also highlighted the country’s ongoing commitment to regional integration, peace, and environmental sustainability. As a founding member of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union, Kenya has played a key role in advancing unity and economic collaboration across the continent.

Looking to the future, Kenya’s diplomacy will be guided by its recently revised Foreign Policy, which has undergone extensive stakeholder engagement.

“We approach the next 60 years with confidence, determined to build on our legacy while addressing emerging global challenges,” Mudavadi stated.

To commemorate Kenya’s six decades of diplomatic achievements, the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs will host a series of celebrations from November 27 to December 7, 2024, culminating in the Jamhuri Day festivities on December 12.

The events will include an inaugural Open Day at the Ministry headquarters on November 29, inviting the public to learn more about its services and the broader scope of diplomacy.

Throughout the week, exhibitions and conferences will delve into diplomacy and foreign policy, featuring participation from key partners and organizations. President William Ruto, Kenya’s “Diplomat Number 1,” is expected to preside over the discussions.

Principal Secretary Korir Singoei emphasized that these events would offer citizens an opportunity to understand the vital role they play in shaping Kenya’s foreign policy.

“This is a moment for us to celebrate, learn, and engage with the practitioners of diplomacy who represent Kenya on the global stage,” he said.

As Kenya marks this milestone, the country reaffirms its commitment to peace, regional leadership, and global engagement, looking forward to the next chapter of its diplomatic journey with pride and determination.