Mudavadi: Govt actively working to enhance business landscape

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced that the Kenyan government is actively working to improve the ease and cost of doing business in the country.

He revealed that the Kenya Kwanza administration is steadily charting a new course by identifying and addressing bottlenecks such as excessive bureaucracy, outdated regulations, and inefficient infrastructure, which he stated have sometimes become barriers rather than bridges to success.

“We must address the regulatory and bureaucratic frameworks that stifle innovation and investments. We have to create a regulatory environment that promotes and supports rather than hinder growth,” he said at a stakeholder meeting attended by leaders from both the public and private sectors to explore strategies for enhancing the ease of doing business in Kenya.

The high-level meeting included Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, Treasury CS John Mbadi, Hassan Joho (Mining), Aden Duale (Environment), Principal Secretaries from various departments, and representatives from the private sector.

Mudavadi described the private sector as a major contributor to economic growth and challenged all government departments and agencies to foster a more conducive business environment for its operation. He said this is essential for economic growth and attracting investment.

“The private sector is not just a partner but the backbone of our economy. These are the people who fuel our nation’s prosperity. Our role is to clear and light up their path and not obstruct it,” he stated.

“The business of government is to facilitate business. It is imperative that we take this wisdom to heart. Our administration’s transformation agenda demands that we, as public servants, become the catalysts that ignite the engine of economic growth. This engine is powered by the private sector,” Mudavadi added.

To spur economic growth and attract investment, the Prime CS affirmed that the government will continue to invest in infrastructure to reduce logistical costs and enhance competitiveness, while also tackling corruption head-on to ensure that transparency becomes the norm rather than the exception.

Mudavadi believes that Kenya can stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and improve overall living standards for its citizens, by creating a supportive business environment.