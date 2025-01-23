Mudavadi criticizes leaders questioning bonuses for Mumias cane farmers

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has vehemently condemned political leaders who are questioning the source of the Ksh.150 million bonuses recently issued to cane farmers in Mumias.

In apparent reference to comments made by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mudavadi defended the bonuses, stating that they represent the farmers’ hard-earned money and signal a new beginning in the management of agricultural affairs in the sugar sector.

“For many years, tea and coffee farmers have received bonuses for their produce annually. We have not heard anyone raise a voice.” said Mudavadi.

“The leaders questioning the whereabouts of cane farmers bonuses are not aware of the suffering these farmers have had to go through and the patience they have displayed until now.” he added.

He reiterated that the government has a comprehensive plan to ensure that farmers in all sugar-growing regions benefit from annual bonuses following the successful inaugural launch at the Mumias Sugar Company.

“Some politicians want to stand on grounds of populist politics. They can’t undertake hard decisions like the ones the President is focusing on. This is the reason why they have no idea of where we are getting the funds to pay bonuses to cane farmers.” noted Mudavadi.

Mudavadi asserted that distractions from dissenting voices will not deter the government from fulfilling its promises to Kenyans, particularly to farmers who are the backbone of the nation’s food security and economic stability.

“Why are some leaders like wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka bitter now when people from the Sugar belt counties of Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisumu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Homa Bay and Narok receive their hard-earned bonuses from their toil?” Mudavadi lamented

He made these remarks in Busia County on the fifth day of President William Ruto’s tour of the Western Kenya region.

Mudavadi also warned the management of Mumias Sugar Company and other regional sugar millers against allowing politics to interfere with their daily operations.

He attributed the collapse of sugar millers like Mumias to the mismanagement of public resources and fraudulent activities of individuals who did not act in the best interests of employees and farmers.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary says revitalizing the sugar mills across the sugar belt region will bring benefits to investors, farmers, and businesses, and will contribute to the growth of the country’s GDP through enhanced revenue collection.