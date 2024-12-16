Mudavadi: Alumni groups should help fight drug abuse

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the alumni groups in different communities to help fight drug abuse among the youth as well as sensitize them on the dangers of HIV/AIDS.

Speakign when he attended attended the launch of Wajir High School Alumni Association at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, PCS Mudavadi said, it is through group partnership and supports that some communities get help in filling the gap.

Mudavadi congratulated the newly appointed leadership applauding its dedication to fostering collaboration and driving support for the school’s growth is both inspiring and invaluable.

Wajir High School is the first secondary school in North Eastern Kenya.